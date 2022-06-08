.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged the presidential candidate of the party.

By implication, Tinubu’s main challenger in next year’s presidential election would be the candidate of the country’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu who emerged at the end of the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primary Election Wednesday in Abuja polled 1, 271 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who garnered 316 votes.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan came fourth with 152 votes.

While the party said it had 2,322 delegates, only 2,203 were physically on ground and accredited for the exercise. Of the figure, 13 votes were invalid.

Tinubu had earlier secured the endorsement of seven aspirants, who stepped down for him.

Those who stepped down for him Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State) and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa); Senator Godswill Akpabio; Professor Roberts Ajayi Borroffice; former House Speaker Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and Mrs Uju Ken Ohanenye.

Nicolas Felix on his part had stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday night while Nnamani withdrew from the race.

Some of those who contested against him were Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Gov. Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dr Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Gov. Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Nnamani had hours before the convention announced his withdrawal from the race. However, he was at the convention ground where he also addressed delegates.

Nwajiuba who boycotted the exercise got one vote.

Co-chair of the election management committee, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu announced the results.

Details of votes polled by other aspirants are;

Gov. Dave Umahi – 38, Pastor Tunde Bakare – 0, Senator Ahmad Rufai Sani (Yarima) – 04, Senator Rochas Okorocha -0, Gov. Yahaya Bello – 47, Tein Jack-Rich – 0, Dr Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu – 01, Gov. Ben Ayade – 37 and Chief Mokelu Ikeobasi – 0.