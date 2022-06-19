.

.As tumultuous crowd welcome Tinubu to Lagos

.As hoodlums attack journalists

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid loud ovation and large crowd the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, arrived Lagos on Sunday from Abuja at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Local Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Before the arrival, motorists and commuters were stranded in some major roads as residents thronged metropolis to receive Tinubu to Lagos, 12 days after he won the party’s presidential ticket in Abuja, beating flooring the likes of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, among others.

Traffic in Ikeja and environs were jammed followingas heavy influx of motorists, including passengers coming in, arrivals and departing, departures.

Cultural display by severals cultural troops entertained the large crowd at the Presidential Wing of the airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

The former Lagos State governor, Tinubu arrived at about 3.45 pm, like a triumphant Biblical of Best Christ entering Jerusalem on a donkey, to the waiting hands and admiration of the host, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC leaders, faithful and residents.

Tinubu had after his emergence visited all the contenders for the exalted seat in a bid to solicit their support and build the APC’s unity.

Roll call:

Among the APC leaders that accompanied Tinubu included: Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo); former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima; Senators Tokunbo Wahab and Adeola Solomon; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; his deputy, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC); former Minister of State for Defense, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Chairman/CEO of Nigeria in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), serving and former members of the National Assembly and Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Lagos State Governance Advisory Committee of APC, Lagos, had earlier issued a welcome statement, entitled, ‘Welcome Home: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The statement read in part: “Your resounding victory in the presidential primary of the party is a national endorsement, an eloquent testimony of your pan-Nigerian outlook and disposition.

“You were chosen for being a firm believer in the Nigerian project and a tireless advocate of the nation’s prosperity and the general well-being of all, regardless of creed, geography or background.

“Welcome back home, the visioner of a prosperous Lagos, the worthy flag bearer of our great party.”

Amid tight security, Tinubu met the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, at his Iga Idun-garan’s Palace, Lagos Island for a royal blessing.

Akiolu1, congratulated Tinubu on his victory in the APC Presidential Primaries assuring him of God’s support and him, saying, the APC flagbearer should not be afraid.

Akiolu said, “Insha Allah, you know the Bible says don’t be afraid of anything. So with joy and good health we shall wintness victory. God bless you.”

Tinubu, in his address, thanked residents and everyone for their support, including Sanwo-Olu for his efforts and described him as a lucky governor while praying for the Oba of Lagos that his reign would be successful.

He called for more supports and promised not to disappoint the people.

According to him.” The very very lucky governor of Lagos state. I must say openly here, thank you very much for the hard work and loyalty. For the deputy governor, I say the same.

“Without a good backup, you cannot have a successful leader and you cannot leave your home or office so both of you are Siamese twins joined in the hip and we thank God for Lagos and I thank God almighty, I am happy to be a part of the process of decision that brought two of you to be. I say thank you.

“He’s (Tinibu) happy to be back home and today is Father’s Day. The son of the soil is back home.

“Baba, (Akiolu) you’ll will live long; Amen, you’ll love long; Amen. God will not take you from us; Amen. You’ll live long for us; Amen. All the prayers you’re rendering for us are answered in your presence.

“He and I talked in London for hours. He was worried, they were talking about my health. They said he’ll stay back and get well, I said I’m going home baba I will live you behind (laughter from audience).

“When I got back here, he started getting angry; I said would come back to London? I’m walking around already.

I got back to London, I’m fit as a fiddle (clap from audience).

Meanwhile, while waiting in the Lagos Governor Press Crew bus at Akiolu’s palace after being shut out by overzealous policemen, hoodlums appeared from nowhere and attacked the defenceless Journalists in the bus in an attempt to dispose them of their valuables.

However, the journalists were later rescued due to prompt intervention of armed security personnel. One of the journalists, simply identified as Ms. Adeola of Western Post medium, was not lucky enough as she got her left eye injured in the process.