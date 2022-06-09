.

By Biodun Busari

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has given Friday June 17, 2022 as a deadline for political parties to send the names of their Presidential candidates and running mates.

It also issued Friday 15 July, 2022 as a deadline for the parties to submit names of Gubernatorial candidates and their running mates.

INEC said it has created a Nomination Centre at its headquarters where it can receive and process nominations sent by political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The electoral umpire also set up telephone lines to serve as Help Desk for the parties in case they need any kind of assistance from the Commission.

INEC revealed that the deadlines for political parties to send their nominations before the portal will be shut down are Friday 17 June, 2022 for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections, while Friday 15 July, 2022 for Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

It revealed these on its Twitter page on Wednesday stating, “All nominations must be uploaded on/before the deadlines.”

It continues: “The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday 17th June 2022 for national elections and 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday 15th July 2022 for State elections.

According to INEC, the idea was established to remove physical meeting that might occur among party officials and Commission staff.

“With this innovation, the Commission has eliminated the physical interface between party officials and INEC staff for the purpose of submitting the list of candidates for the 2023 General Election.”

“For emphasis, the Commission wishes to remind Political Parties that only the names of candidates that emerged from democratic primaries as provided by Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 shall be submitted to the Commission.

“Similarly, the list of all Presidential and Governorship candidates must be accompanied by the names of their running mates (i.e. Vice Presidential and Deputy Governorship candidates) without which the nomination is invalid,” INEC said.