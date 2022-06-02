.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha, has said he has all it takes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former Imo State governor said he was the most acceptable of all the presidential aspirants by the North,hence will humble the opposition presidential hopeful if availed any opportunity to steer his party’s flag.

The APC chieftain, who spoke featuring on a political programme on Arise Television, noted that his popularity and goodwill in the Northern part of the country, considered the PDP candidate’s stronghold puts him at advantage over other APC aspirants.

He particularly stressed that he will beat Atiku in his his home state of Adamawa.

Advising the APC on arriving at a choice of presidential candidate, Okorocha urged the party to consider a person that can poll substantial votes in the North.

According to him, “the APC has smartly waited until the PDP produced its candidate, now what should preoccupy the mind of the APC is who can defeat the PDP presidential candidate.

“The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is someone that had contested election with our President and was an APC member and he polled substantial votes, what APC needs is the man that can poll similar votes in the North to be able to defeat him, anything outside this that goes with sentiment will mean failure for us.

“This is what we should know, who is that person among the APC aspirants that can get sufficient votes in the North because that PDP’s only strategy is the Northern votes. We might not have a President Buhari run another election because most people that won election on the platform of the APC in previous elections did so because of President Buhari, now such privilege is no more there, so you have to look for that man that people will look at and vote for and I am that man.

“I am more acceptable in the North than any other of the aspirants, I am the darling of the North, I have a cordial relationship with the North. If I run election in Adamawa State today, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will sweat to have a defeat because I can show what I did in Adamawa State. I challenge everyone to show what they have done in other parts of the country outside their region.

“In the North, I saw their children that were not going to school and I provided free education for them. Some people believe that if I am elected President that power is still in the North because of my close relationship with the North”.