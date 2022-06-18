By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Femi Fani Kayode has reiterated that he will do everything within his capabilities to rally support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party.

He said, “I will support them with every fiber of my being. It is as simple as that. I make my choices and you can make yours after which we meet in the field.”

Fani-Kayode, who made the assertion in a thread of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, said he will not back down on his support for Tinubu.

He said regardless of what might have transpired in the past, the fact Tinubu is now the democratically-elected and legitimate candidate of the party to which he belongs is more imperative than events of the past.

The former Minister said, “For those who believe that I should not support Jagaban today simply because of what I said about him in the past I say grow up and hear me out.

“Do you really expect me to turn my back on my party simply because he is our flag bearer? Do you expect me to fold my hands, remain silent and say nothing whilst you try to take him and our party to the cleaners and stop us from winning power at the center? Is that how politics works?

He said, “In spite of your malevolent disposition, be rest assured that we will still do our best to help you and give you a better quality of life. That is why we are in politics and that is what civilized people, serious politicians and real men always do.

“We pity and forgive the underdog and the most undeserving and we open our arms and show mercy even to the cruel when they see the light. End of story. Have a great day! (FFK).” he added.

He further said, “This much I assure you because I do not shy away from such things especially when it comes to matters touching and concerning my faith. However if they field a Muslim/Christian ticket or a Muslim/Muslim ticket.”

Accordigng to the APC chieftain, a Muslim Vice President that is reasonable, moderate and trustworthy will protect the Christians and national interest.

“I don’t care what choices you make so why should you care about mine? In any case if I am so inconsequential why should it bother you who I support & why do you keep coming to my wall & commenting on my opinions?

“Why should I continue to be an integral part of your strange complicated little universe? Am I the only fmr Minister or former public office holder in politics? I left public office in 2007, which is 15 years ago, yet you still wait on every word I utter and watch everything I do and say. You want to know what I wear, what I eat,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria