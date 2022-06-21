By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, principal officers of the Association of Ezendi Igbo N’uzo Ije across 19 Northern states have pledged their support for Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof. Peter Umeadi.

Chairman, Igwe Ikechukwu Akpudo, said the association is solidly behind the candidacy of Umeadi and his running mate, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Kolo.

The association on Friday after its meeting held in Abuja, further declared that Prof. Umeadi remains the most credible of all potential Igbo Presidential candidates and possesses the requisite credentials befitting a president of Nigeria.

“Ndieze Igbo in 19 northern states welcome and eulogize the Presidential candidate of great APGA, Anambra son, foremost Emeritus Chief Judge of Anambra, Prof. Peter Umeadi. We also praise him for consulting widely beyond South-East but also with Northern leaders and other zones in Nigeria.

“We assure you of our maximum support and votes. We equally affirm to APGA family of our undiluted support for the phase of a new Nigeria under her leadership in this forthcoming Presidential election 2023.”

In his remarks, Umeadi expressed gratitude to the elders for their support and pledged never to disappoint them.

He said: “I am elated that you all have come together to declare your support for APGA as a political party and my candidature ahead of the 2023 general elections. I thank you all.

“To the Vice presidential candidate, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Koli, I am impressed working alongside with you. You are a gifted politician and your acceptance to be the Vice Presidential candidate of APGA portends great asset of inestimable value to the party and her chances of winning.”