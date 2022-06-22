.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has been issued the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Certificate of Return after winning the party’s primary for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, seat in Imo State.

The development signaled the readiness of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere to start mobilising for support towards victory at the general election.

While issuing Certificates of Return to the 40 winners of the Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly primaries, the Imo State Chairman of the PDP Chief Charles Ugwu,charged the candidates to go out and bring victory for the party at their various constituencies, stating that Imo State is a PDP state.

Chief Ugwu also declared that the primaries held in Imo State were free and fair and in compliance with the law restating that no PDP primary election held outside the approved central venue in Owerri, where all the primaries jointly held.

Açcording to him,any such insinuation is falsehood built on forgery.

It was gathered that the news of the presentation attracted wild jubilation in major towns of the Ideato nation including Akokwa,Arondizuogu, Osina, Obodoukwu,Isiekenesi,Ntueke,Ofboko,Ugbele , Dikenafai among others.

The presentation of the Certificate of Return was also a confirmation that the name of Ikenga had been submitted to INEC by the party, a move his supporters say is the path to PDP landslide victory in the federal constituency.

Speaking on the development, PDP chairmen of Ideato South Local Government Area,Chief Sylvester Durukweaku and his Idea to North counterpart,Chief ThankGod Okeke, hailed Ikenga’s victory.

Açcording to the duo, Ugochinyere’s campaign will bring a political tsunami and a movement that will see all his challengers losing even at their various polling units