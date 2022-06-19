Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, weekend, said he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with tears in his eyes “because that is the house that l built.”

Interacting with newsmen at his country home in Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Gbagi, noted that one of the reasons why Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, “after seven years of agreement decided to do what he is doing now, and I am still watching him, is that they say I cannot be controlled.”

According to him, “whatever happened at the State Government House gave me a close understanding as to why l took my decision to vie for the gubernatorial seat under the SDP,” saying that “let God decide my fate at the ballot.”

While noting that structures of political parties would not determine the outcome of the 2023 general elections, he expressed optimism that he will win the gubernatorial election in the state.

He said: “The election we are going to hold in 2023 is not on the basis of structure.The market women, pensioners, artisans, school teachers, churches and church goers will vote. They don’t have any structure.

“It is an election where you are supposed to pick somebody that you believe can guarantee the future of your children, future of the state and future of your children yet unborn.

“Among all of us who have been thrown up as governorship candidates, the choice is yours. If you want to pick somebody who will deaden the State than we already have, it is your business.

“If you want the state to develop, you go to teach, get your salary as at when due, you finish, pension and you get your money as at when due, provided you do not complain after May 29 2023.

“I resonate to work with the youths of the State, pensioners, teachers, doctors and everybody that mean well for Delta State, so, the issue of structure has nothing to do with the election.”