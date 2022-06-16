.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Governorship candidate for the 2023 general election and Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, yesterday declared that he would be sworn-in as the next Governor of Ebonyi State after the 2023 general election in the State.

Nwifuru, who stated this on during an interactive session with journalists in Abakaliki, emphasized that there was nothing like pararell congresses conducted by his party, in the State.

According to him, Ebonyi State was one of the states that had a successful gubernatorial primary election as the National Secretariat of the Party did not receive any petition (apart from that of Sen. Ucha) objecting to his emergence as the Governorship candidate of the Party.

“There was nothing like parrallel Congresses in Ebonyi APC. There was no petition from Ebonyi State. Only Julius Ucha sumbitted petion and it was treated.

“Ebonyi is one of the five states without petion. I am the candidate for APC in the state . And by the grace of God , I will be sworn in on May 29th, 2023. It is better you tell everybody the truth about the party you belong to. I am in APC.

“Am excited to have you people here as partners of development. Let’s work together even as I solicit your support to make this dream a reality.”