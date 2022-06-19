By Adeola Badru

Aftermath the governorship primary election of the The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, the party, has however, inaugurated a 24-man reconciliatory committee to settle the disputes that arose from its congresses and primaries in the state.

Inaugurating the committee at the party’s state secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan, yesterday, chairman of the party in the state, Mr Isaac Omodewu, charged members of the party to cooperate with the committee to find amicable resolution to the crisis rocking the party.

He said: “You’re elderly and critical stakeholders of our party. We cannot give you terms of reference. All we want from you is to use your experiences and influences to resolve all internal wranglings within APC. The reconciliation is an ongoing process.”

“Therefore, we will be expecting first situation report in two weeks time. There are issues from congresses and primaries. Please resolve all the differences,” Omodewu said.

Senator Olufemi Lanlehin is the chairman of the reconciliatory committee, while Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite is the secretary.

In his acceptance speech after the inauguration, Lanlehin assured that the committee will work to speak to aggrieved party members for them not to abandon a party they built and return to the party.

He added that the committee is also guided and focused on the task of ensuring the victory of the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Lanlehin said: “I have been given the duty of getting everybody back into the party. People have right to be angry after losing out one way or the other.”

“But, this is a house we jointly built, so we have to jointly complete the house and live in it. We appreciate the Chairman for giving us the honour to do this for the party.”

Members of the committee are Hadji Dr. Ameed A Ayinde, Hon Lasun Adebunmi, Alhaji Gbadamosi Abu Adejare, Chief Timothy Alarape Jolaoso, Engineer Oladayo Lawal, Chief Badmos Bukola, Sunday Ajadi, Hon Chief S. O. Olaoye, Balogun Gaphar Oyetola, Erelu Funke Olayanju.

Others were Pastor Adewale Adepoju, Alhaji Kakako Ayinla, Alhaji Ramon Aderemi Sadiq, Hon Olorode Samuel Oluade, Otunba Kunle Folarin, Akande Abass, Alhaji Kareem Adebayo, Dr Adepeju Esan Tunde Ajibola, Remi Olalekan and Engineer Oke Kolawole.