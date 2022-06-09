.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the 100 Women Lobby Group (100WLG) has trained 30 young female politicians across the two federal constituencies of Abuja, the nation’s capital, in improving electoral integrity.

The group, which organised the training with support from MacArthur Foundation and other civil society partners, said it was necessitated by the need to also promote accountability in the political space.

The lead trainer, Princess Hamman-Obels, also emphasised the role of young women in political participation and leadership.

Hamman-Obels said, “Great and effective leaders have the ability to mix strategic and visionary decisions as well as convincing others to key into those decisions. They possess self-confidence, strong communication, social skills and innovative thinking.”

One of the trainers and FCT Coordinator, 100WLG, Ijeoma Echeruo, noted that despite women’s representation as the foundation of many cultures, a surprising number of people across the world still don’t trust women in public leadership roles.

According to her, deep-seated biases which are difficult to change were some of the factors behind the ugly situation.

She, therefore, urged the young female politicians and youth leaders of political parties to develop the proper advocacy skills to enable them press for necessary change.

“One of the solutions to gender equality is to change not the minds of men and women, but to be able to provide them with a reasoned alternative viewpoint -presented in a manner that promotes acceptance,” Echeruo stated.