Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a grassroot political advocacy group, People For Atiku (PFA) has enunciated its grounds for supporting former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The PFA said in a press statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday.

The statement which called on all Nigerian progressives to “be wise as a fox,” signed by the PFA’s Executive Director, Barrister Ozi Nwadike, stated that Atiku represented the strongest, progressive force among the other contenders and the first choice if Nigerians “must take back our country.”

“We endorse and support Atiku Abubakar for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 elections as the strongest, unifying, progressive possibility among the candidates,” the statement said.

The PFA stated it inspired the struggle to end injustice, tribalism and religious intolerance in Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “We are inspired by the struggle to bring an end to oligarchy, tribalism, nepotism, violence, injustice, religious intolerance, poverty, hunger, lack of opportunities and illiteracy in Nigeria.

“We proclaim the wider brotherhood and sisterhood of all of the Nigerian peoples.

Our goal is a government that represents the Nigerian people and does not serve only the interest of greedy political office holders and corporate interests and their friends and families.

“The era of sitting on the sidelines and shouting ourselves hoarse with nobody listening is over, I want to assure Nigerians that in a post-Atiku victory, the group would be a stern regime watchdog.

“We assure Nigerians that when that time comes we will not fail to be a relentless figurative thorn in the flesh of Atiku Abubakar, reminding him of his foremost duty to the Nigerian people and not to political jobbers and greedy corporatists.”

