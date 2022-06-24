.

BY: Victoria Ojeme

Mr Cui Jianchun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China has called on Nigerian political parties to work towards achieving a common goal at the upcoming general election

Cui made the call during a symposium orgnaised by the Embassy in collaboration with the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) themed “Building China-Nigeria Parties Consonance and Performing Nigeria-China Symphony”.

He said that the symposium which brought together Nigeria’s political parties is aimed at sharing the experience of China’s ruling party Communist Party of China (CPC) and its collaborations with other parties in the country.

Cui said that the leadership and unity of political parties have a great role to play in nation building, hence the need to create a fora for Nigeria political parties to dialogue and work together.

“The first thing is about leadership, how can you lead the people, guide the people and get the support of the people. Chinese People support the Chinese government, the CPC.

“The second is about putting the people first. This is not only about the rhetoric, we have to let the people know what we have done.

“Political parties should be independent and not dominated by other power.

“Today is a very big example, all parties, the big parties, small parties, we are equal here. I am very proud that parties can sit down even if there is competition. But today it is cooperation.

“Like China, I presented other parties, it is because of them the CPC got power so everybody should have a say, everybody should have a role to play,” Cui said.

In his remarks, National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party, Dan Nwanyanwu

appeal to the Chinese government to assist Nigerians with great potentials, explaining that corruption has become Nigeria issue..

He said, ” The issue of corruption is the reason why we have not develop, it is not that Nigeria do not have money.

He caution the Chinese companies in Nigeria to stay away from corrupt practices.

According to him, ” what so ever you are doing in Nigeria, give us the Chinese standard, dont give us nigeria standard help us to fight corruption, Nigerians are not happy that their funds are in private pockets”.

In her contribution, Dr Beta Edu, National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, also commended the People’s Republic of China for the initiative which will help strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and nation building.

Edu however, called on the Chinese Ambassador to include advancing the course of women into his Five strategic plans he has proposed to foster the Nigerian-China relations.

“Today we are looking at the Communist Party of China which basically has existed for over a hundred years and has contributed immensely to building the economy of China, to making China the fastest developing country in the world.

“In China we have seen several governors that are female, this is a call for Nigeria to immediately imbibe that and support that to support women to emerge as governors, senators, and in other political positions.

“As we approach the 2023 General Elections, political parties should be more deliberate in ensuring women emerge. If we must make speed, women must be given their rightful place.

“Your Excellency, I want to seek this opportunity, we have seen the 5 plans listed and we want to put the sixth one on your agenda.

“And that number six would be the women empowerment in deepening democracy and development because we want you to be specific in developing women,” Edu said.