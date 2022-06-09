.

By Biodun Busari

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has lost the Presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to Dumebi Kachikwu on Wednesday.

Kachikwu, a media entrepreneur and younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum, defeated Kingsley Moghalu, and a businessman, Chukwuka Monye at the Presidential Convention in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kachikwu polled a total of 977 votes against Moghalu who came second with 589 votes while Monye who came third had 339 votes.

However, Kachikwu’s victory was immediately criticized by his opponents, who said he had “dollarised” the process by bribing delegates.

Monye reacted: “I appreciate Prof. Moghalu and other credible aspirants for a spirited fight even though we didn’t make it. The fight to rescue this country from the brink of disaster is still on. Monye is committed to this. We’ll communicate who we will support.”

Moghalu, Tuesday, had berated the two frontline political parties, the All Progressives Congress, ADC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before the primary election of his party.

He tweeted: “Anyone making permutations about 2023 based on the presumed electoral superiority of APC or PDP will be disappointed. I did not join either of them when I entered Nigerian politics in 2018 because I am student of history: “empires” collapse when least expected.

“They collapse when they appear to be at the height of their power but in reality are decaying from inside. Expect unexpected disruption in 2023. The average Nigerian politician, especially of APCPDP variety, has absolutely no regard for the average Nigerian. To him or her you are simply a utility vehicle for votes to put/keep them in office and to enjoy the perks thereof. Look to ADC.”