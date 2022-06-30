FORMER Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, yesterday, demanded that a Southerner must succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Fayose, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a tweet, said it is the turn of the Southern region to produce a president.

He wrote: “The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the party shall pursue its aims and objectives by adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it must be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or nothing.”

Writing in Yoruba language, Fayose also tweeted that “awa South lo kan” — which means, “it is the turn of the South”.

The former governor added that Nigerians should “await details soon”.