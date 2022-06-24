

By Fortune Eromosele



A former presidential candidate under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 general elections, Alhaji Mumakai-Unagha has promised to mobilize over 50 million Nigerian youths to ensure the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 elections.



Alhaji Mumakai-Unagha, who made the pledge, while speaking with newsmen at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, however, rose in defense of the controversial Muslim Muslim ticket, saying, “Let us experiment it if that will be better for the country.”



He also advised the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, to apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register as a political party to sponsor Christian-Christian ticket if that will save the country.



According to him, “I am glad to address you this morning. As you are already aware, the primary elections has come and gone, we are now moving on to the next leg of campaign which will culminate into the general election 2023.



‘I Alhaji Mumakai-Unagha Aru hereby wish to address you this morning to state that I will mobilize over 50 million Nigerian Youths to ensure the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress come 2023.



“I shall go through the length and breadth of the country more especially the 36 states to mobilize support for Tinubu to fulfill the decision of the Southern people that the Presidency must come to the South.

“Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu has paid his due in the democratic struggle in Nigeria, therefore, this is the time Nigerians should reciprocate, pay him back.



“Tinubu was amongst few Nigerians that fought vigorous to restore democracy in Nigeria which some persons are enjoying today. In clear terms, his effort should be rewarded.



“Apart from that, he is a human and capital developer who has turned boys to men, girls to women in the body of our political history not minding ethnic or religious background.

“During the June 12 struggle, whilst some opportunists in today politics enjoy the political juicy in the Nigerian corridor of power, who sabotaged our struggled to restoration of June 12, Tinubu and others laid their lives.



“So therefore, Nigeria cannot forget Tinubu so soon as he has made huge sacrifice to the enthronement and its sustainability.



“I, Alhaji Mumakai-Unagha, former presidential aspirant, also a former National Vice President of the National Council of Nigeria South-South will mobilize Nigeria youths to deliver Tinubu come 2023.

“We will stop at nothing provided Tinubu win the forthcoming election.



“I observed the criticism, propaganda and uproar of probable Muslim Muslim ticket of the All Progressive Congress by a section of the Christian community in Nigeria.



“I wish to condemn in the strongest term the campaign. Let us experiment Muslim Muslim ticket and if that will better for the country, so be it.



“Let me advise the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, to apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register as a political party to sponsor Christian Christian ticket if that will save the country.



“It is very sad that Pastors have turned their churches to Political forum where they campaign and canvass for candidates, thereby going against their doctrine.

“Those clergy men under guise of religion canvassing for a specific candidate should give their pastoral work to context election if they can win. Tunde Bakare tried it, and we saw what happened.”