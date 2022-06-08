By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS – THE candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State for the 2023 governorship election, Mr Ladi Adebutu, yesterday, said that the idea of borrowing money to fund infrastructures must come to an end saying such does not translate to a prosperous state.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lagos, Adebutu said that since the present administration assumed office, private sector participation has disappeared from the state.

The PDP candidate said: “They now depend solely on borrowing money to execute intervention projects.

“The era of government borrowing money for infrastructures will come to an end in Ogun State when I assume office as governor. The first thing I will do is to present to the private sector, a clean slate and invite investors that are ready to do clean business to come on board.

“When people see the genuineness of our government, they will be willing to put money into the system. When we achieve private sector participation, our internally generated revenue will be channelled towards social services, putting our school and healthcare system in order. We are also going to improve road infrastructure in such a way that our farmers will be able to transport their produce from the farm to the market.

“We need to move forward as one united family. We thank God that for the first time in 19 years, the PDP family has been able to conduct one primary by one panel empowered by the national working committee of the party.

“I am committed to an inclusive arrangement and will like to remind our party members that the task ahead is a difficult one but God willing we will triumph.”

Adebutu said that he is not afraid of facing the incumbent governor saying “What will I be afraid about the incumbent governor of misrule? I don’t think we have too much to worry about.

“It will not be difficult to sell our agenda to the good people of Ogun State because they understand better. Which areas did you want me to talk about in which the present administration had failed? Is it the issue of insecurity? Is it the high rate of unemployment? Is it the infrastructure deficit? Is it healthcare? The deteriorating state of our schools despite the claim of employed over 4,000 teachers.

“They keep telling us lies after lies. The APC government in Ogun State is presently constituted by people who lack dignity. With the situation of things, people that have honour will have to resign and walk away.”