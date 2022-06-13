Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emevor ward in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, have resolved to remain united and focused towards delivering all candidates of the party to strengthen its political visibility for the growth and development of the community.

Rising from a meeting hosted by the Ward leader and Commissioner representing Isoko Ethnic Nationality on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Dr Paul Oweh, the party resolved to forge a common front ahead of the 2023 election to attract more developments to the community.

Oweh who used the opportunity to brief members of the party on developments in the community, urged the people to trust in his leadership and remain united as he was determined to attract more projects to the community.

He said that the recent face-off between youths of the community and some elders was unnecessary and called on the youths to always listen to the voice of elders for direction and guidance.

He listed projects attracted to the community in the last three years to include a 1.5km internal road through the late Hon. Tim Owhefere, the 2km phase 1 of the Emevor by-pass road and construction of 650 meters Uruenyo Street and assured members of the party of efforts to get approval for the Emevor-Orogun road.

According to him, the party primaries have come and gone and as a party in this ward, I urge all members to move on and remain united to deliver all candidates of the party in the general elections.

“As a community we are working hard towards attracting more projects to the community especially the most important need of the Emevor man today which is the Emevor-Orogun road project.

“We have made a lot of efforts since after the youth’s protest and we are optimistic that it would be approved in the next State Executive Council meeting.

“I am using this opportunity to call on all sons and daughters of the community to remain united in prayers to ensure that this laudable project comes to fruition,” he said.

He called on party faithful to support the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, Rt.Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor, Hon. Michael Diden for Senate, Engr Jonathan Ukodhiko for House of Representatives and Barr. Bernard Odior for House of Assembly.

“In a very short while, we shall call a larger stakeholders meeting to deliberate on how to further entrench PDP in our ward and ensure massive mobilisation for candidates of our great party,” he stated.

The meeting commended Dr Oweh and Mr Nelson Egware, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Media, on their various roles towards the realisation of the Emevor-Orogun Road project and urged them not to rest on their oars until the project is approved and awarded for construction.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by Hon. Michael Ogwilaya, Mr Nelson Egware, Chief Peter Ibiri, Hon. Sylvester Ifode, Surv. Samuel Irori, Sir Francis Osogolo, Mr Otobo Ugbome, Mr Godwin Akamakusi, Comrade Emmanuel Omokero, Hon. Victor Oyibotha, Hon. Sam Okogbe, Hon. Fidelis Usie, Mr. Festus Omoyibo, Chief Fred Toje and Hon. Friday Imonikebe.

Others include Hon. Omamode Ogbaviro and Hon. Friday Johnny, Mr Sam Okuke, Prince Simeon Emerhana, Mr Joseph Ovih, Mrs Rose Idisi, Mrs Vivian Oseha, Hon Lucky Orife, Comrade Teddy Edoso, Mr Peter Obareki, Barr. Isaiah Onokowhake, Mr Harry Omoro Oke and Mr Edafe Anighoro.