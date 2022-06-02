By Idowu Bankole

The former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has reacted to media reports suggesting he has been tipped to become the 2023 running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential flag bearer in the 2023 general election.

Sources in the main opposition party, PDP, had disclosed to Vanguard that Ihedioha is among the names presented to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for possible consideration.

A media aide to the Ihedioha had told Vanguard that the former governor is “indifferent” about the matter.

He said: “Ihedioha is not VP. Atiku is yet to choose. However, his name is among those being tipped for it which he has been indifferent about.”

However, reacting, Emeka Ihedioha noted that he is totally oblivious to the news.

“Honestly, I am not aware of any action in that direction,” he told Vanguard, when contacted.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have greeted the news by Nigerians on social media, with many saying PDP would be formidable with the choice of an Igbo candidate or running mate.

Some have also hailed the decision, saying it is the right call if the former Vice President confirms the speculation.

Others have condemned the move, saying “The only candidate an Igbo man would vote is Peter Obi.”

Vanguard News Nigeria