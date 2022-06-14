.

**Order’s Review of Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to Guide Troops during Elections.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya directed all General Officers Commanding, Corp Commanders, Commanders of Theaters of Operations, Brigade and other Formation Commanders remain apolitical while ensuring that troops under command comply with the directive.

Speaking at the Second Quarter Chief of Army Conference which kick-started on Tuesday in Abuja, the COAS disclosed that towards implementing this directive, he has ordered a review of the rules of Engagement for conduct of Operation Safe Conduct

His words to the Senior Officers, “Let me hasten to remind us that the nation is currently preparing for general elections. All personnel must remain apolitical while providing enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive.

“In this regard, I directed the review of Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation Safe Conduct and the approved guidelines would be conveyed to you soon. The Nigerian Army will continue to enhance its Civil- Military relations efforts and provide the necessary support in aid of the civil authority.

On the conference, Gen Yahaya said, “Few months ago, in my First Quarter Conference closing remarks, I affirmed that the Nigerian Army remains resolute and committed to squarely confront the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the country.

“Accordingly, we have confronted all forms of criminalities in collaboration with our sister Services and other security agencies. The level of cooperation and professionalism exhibited by our sister Services and other security agencies in furtherance of this effort has been heartwarming. This has led to the achievement of several successes across various theatres of operation in the country.

“In the North East troops of Operation Hadin Kai have sustained the onslaught against the terrorists leading to the clearance of the several criminal enclaves and the surrendering of large numbers of insurgents and their families.

“Concerted effort has also been made to contain and checkmate the secessionist activities in the South East and illegal oil bunker activities in the South – South. The South West has remained relatively calm while our reinvigorated operations across North Central and North West theatres are also yielding positive results.

“This conference would therefore enable us to fine-tune our strategies and establish new benchmarks for enhancement of our operations in all theatres of operations. I wish to commend the sacrifices and bravery of our troops and assure the people that the Nigerian Army will continue to sustain its effort to provide the enabling environment for socio economic activities to thrive.

“Our training activities have also improved significantly as we continue to vigorously pursue adequate training of our personnel both locally and overseas. The current efforts by our foreign partners in bringing relevant and mission-oriented training to our personnel are yielding the desired results.

“The positive feedback on the effect of the training from Restore Hope 1 and II and Project Stinger in the theatres of operation since the deployment of the trainees is encouraging. Accordingly, we shall continue to devote premium attention to our training activities as this remains the best welfare for our troops and fundamental requirement for successful operations.

“The Nigerian Army has continued to make giant strides in infrastructural development. Our unwavering commitment to ensure adequate accommodation can be seen in the number of commissioned living quarters for troops and several ongoing renovation works in various barracks across the country

“Recently, several formations, including the Army Headquarters Garrison have commissioned befitting accommodation for Regimental Sergeant Majors. This gesture has certainly raised the morale of the troops and bolstered their aspirations while on the job. We will continue to upgrade the infrastructure in the barracks, improve the overall health care of the personnel and their families and strengthen the current welfare packages to the benefit of our personnel.

He disclosed that “the successes achieved in our operations were no doubt facilitated by the commitment of the political leadership toward enhancing operational competences of the Nigerian Army as well as our general logistics, welfare, and wellbeing of the troops” adding that, “the Nigerian Army is deeply indebted and thankful to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let me once again therefore register our thanks and appreciation to the President Muhammadu Buhari for his strategic guidance, for the confidence he always reposes in the Nigerian Army and for always standing with us in the provision of funds for the procurement of new platforms, and other support and requirements. These untiring efforts by the President have continued to enhance our operations and successes. I want to assure of the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the President Commander-in-Chief and the Constitution of the Federal Republic” he added