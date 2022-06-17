.

ABUJA—A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned till June 22, 2022, further hearing in the suit by Olorogun David Edevbie, challenging the emergence of Francis Oborevwori, as the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer in the 2023 governorship election.

Edevbie in the suit is contending that the PDP violated its constitution in the process of the state congress, which produced Oborevwori.

Edevbie in the suit is praying the court to restrain the PDP from forwarding Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and also restraining INEC from receiving or recognising Oborevwori as duly nominated as the party’s flag bearer.

The suit also sought to restrain Oborevwori from parading or carrying himself as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the election.

Meanwhile, trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, has ordered that Oborevwori must file a defence within seven days to show cause why the prayers sought should not be granted.

The court also granted Edevbie’s prayers for a substituted service, by way of a publication in a national newspaper, adding that parties must not do anything that will affect the reliefs sought till after the hearing.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for June 22.