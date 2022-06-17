By Emmanuel Elebeke

The umbrella body of all youth groups in Benue State, Benue Youth Forum, BYF has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC  of flouting the laid down rules and guard lines in the just concluded state governorship primary election and urged  the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC not to recognize its candidate in the 2023 general election.

 The President of the group, Terrence Kuanum, made the position known as a press conference  in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Kuanum, the APC has no gubernatorial candidate having failed to submit its register of members in 21 of the 23 LGAs in Benue State were to INEC.

He said,  ‘‘we have keenly monitored activities of the registered political parties in the state and observed among other things that while some of the political parties conducted free, transparent and credible primary elections, others refused to comply with the regulations provided for the conduct of such exercises.

‘‘We  for immediate resignation of the INEC Administrative Secretary in Benue State, who it accused of conspiracy with some APC stalwarts to perpetrate illegal primary.’’

Recall that BYF  had on Tuesday alerted  the public  on the unwholesome activities of  the Benue State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC working in tandem with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the state which  it said  flouted  and  continues to flout very clear and  unambiguous  provisions of relevant legislations and regulations guiding the electoral process.

The BYF in that alert clearly  stated that the conduct  of the Administrative Secretary  of INEC in Benue State on  his unabashed  collusion with  the Benue APC despite the fact that the INEC headquarters had already laid down  clear  marks and  milestones to guard  the electoral  journey from primaries right  up  to the general elections.

It went further to make pubic  documentary evidence  to back its claims that the APC has no Gubernatorial  candidate having failed to submit its register of members in 21 of the 23 LGAs in Benue State were  submitted to INEC

Secretary in Benue State.

The BYC, however, alleged that there is a desperate moves in high places to water down the indicting INEC report as well as jungle documents already submitted to INEC with a view to wriggling out of  what it called  self –imposed legal quagmires earlier highlighted.

