By Emmanuel Elebeke

The umbrella body of all youth groups in Benue State, Benue Youth Forum, BYF has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC of flouting the laid down rules and guard lines in the just concluded state governorship primary election and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC not to recognize its candidate in the 2023 general election.

The President of the group, Terrence Kuanum, made the position known as a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Kuanum, the APC has no gubernatorial candidate having failed to submit its register of members in 21 of the 23 LGAs in Benue State were to INEC.

He said, ‘‘we have keenly monitored activities of the registered political parties in the state and observed among other things that while some of the political parties conducted free, transparent and credible primary elections, others refused to comply with the regulations provided for the conduct of such exercises.

‘‘We for immediate resignation of the INEC Administrative Secretary in Benue State, who it accused of conspiracy with some APC stalwarts to perpetrate illegal primary.’’

Recall that BYF had on Tuesday alerted the public on the unwholesome activities of the Benue State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC working in tandem with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the state which it said flouted and continues to flout very clear and unambiguous provisions of relevant legislations and regulations guiding the electoral process.

The BYF in that alert clearly stated that the conduct of the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Benue State on his unabashed collusion with the Benue APC despite the fact that the INEC headquarters had already laid down clear marks and milestones to guard the electoral journey from primaries right up to the general elections.

It went further to make pubic documentary evidence to back its claims that the APC has no Gubernatorial candidate having failed to submit its register of members in 21 of the 23 LGAs in Benue State were submitted to INEC

Secretary in Benue State.

The BYC, however, alleged that there is a desperate moves in high places to water down the indicting INEC report as well as jungle documents already submitted to INEC with a view to wriggling out of what it called self –imposed legal quagmires earlier highlighted.