By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has made the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s list of successfully nominated candidates from the 18 political parties that will be participating in the 2023 general elections.

Top on the list are leading candidates like Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who is spokesperson of opposition coalition parties. He is to fly the flag of PDP as its candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency.

Recall that Ikenga beat seven other aspirants including the incumbent in a landslide victory to clinch the ticket.

Other notable names on the list published by INEC include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of PDP, Mr. Peter Obi Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of APC and Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is Presidential candidate of the NNPP.

With this publication, all the anxiety of who are the candidates submitted to the electoral umpire by the parties have been laid to rest as the candidates now gear up and await the formal opening of campaigns for them to begin open campaigns.

The publication of the names of the candidates comes along with the publication of the personal particulars of all the candidates and which allows citizens to access the personal data of all persons seeking to be voted into public office.