ABUJA—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, yesterday, congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the special convention, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, just as he urged him to embark on more consultations ahead of the general elections.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a statement from his media office, stated that the primary election, which was “competitive more than the final results indicated, also highlighted our fault lines, which the final tally may disguise.”

He, therefore, urged the APC presidential candidate to “truly walk the talk of his victory speech at the convention that he holds no bitterness against those who did not support him at the primaries, for the task at hand needs everyone’s support.”

He said: “It is a welcome development that the standard-bearer has kicked off this initiative.

These consultations must be deepened and the policy framework and engagement of the APC standard-bearer must be broad having the capacity to cut through all the divides in the country.

“Certainly the coalition that will produce a victory at the general election is different from the one that gave victory at the primaries.

“Now is time to unite the party and face together the huge challenge to win again, the road is sure going to be rough and tough but it is a task that is doable.”