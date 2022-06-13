Tinubu and Atiku

The Mayor of Urhoboland and foremost ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, Eshanekpe Israel has called on the presidential candidates of the two major political parties: former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, who emerged the All Progressives Congress, APC flagbearer at the just concluding party primaries and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to carry the youths along in the management, leadership, and consultation of party hierarchies, as young ones are major stakeholders in a democracy.

This was made known in a statement by the Mayor made available to newsmen in Abuja, at the heels of a well-attended meeting of carefully selected opinion leaders and critical stakeholders of the Niger Delta region, who met to discuss the ‘Nigerian Project’ in Abuja, over the weekend.

According to Eshanekpe , without the youths, there won’t be party politics and as such, they should be treated as critical stakeholders, who must be consulted by the flagbearers of the political parties; adding that from the look of things, none of the presidential hopefuls have deemed it proper to visit any youth for consultation whereas, he added, the youths are the ones who do bulk of the works for the success of candidates at the polls right from the electioneering campaigns.

“The process of election”, the mayor noted, “is incomplete without the inclusion of the youths, who are the ones saddled with the entire responsibility of ensuring victory for political parties at the polls and the time has come for these ‘leaders of tomorrow’ to be included in the scheme of things.

The Mayor, who doubles as the National Coordinator of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, stated that the duo of Asiwaju Tinubu and Alhaji Abubakar are veterans in the game of ‘real politics, who should know the need to ensure that youths are also consulted widely like the elders are being consulted.

He urged Nigerian youths to open their minds objectively to support the candidate of any party, that prioritises the youth population in their manifestos, programmes and policies without which he said if otherwise and political parties are followed on the basis of what he described as mundane reasons like religion and tribe, the youths will be doomed for another eight years.

Akpodoro stated that the country is grown enough to exit the woods of ethnic and religious chauvinism in determining who becomes what, when, and how, maintaining that patriotism, antecedents, and contributions by individuals to the growth and development of the country should form the basis for supporting anyone, who desires to rule Nigeria.

He frowned at the trending narratives pervading the political space based mainly on religion and tribe of those contesting, saying, the best material is what Nigerians need at the moment.

The Gbaregolor Ughelli South-born Mayor said from the list of campaign committees drawn by political parties for the electioneering process, Nigerians will know which party and candidate will promote the welfare of the youths when voted to power.

“All over the world, the youth population is the powerhouse of any nation, human organisation..and whoever undermines the youth will fail woefully. While we are open for political activities, the Nigerian youth must not be sidelined in nation-building,” he concluded