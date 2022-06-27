By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, on Monday, cautioned Nigerian youths against monetary inducements from political candidates, urging them to be patriotic during the general elections.

The coalition, however, reaffirmed efforts to galvanize and engage reputable Nigerian youths and other youth organisations across the country, in a bid to garner challenges bedeviling Nigerians, and ensuring that they are in tandem with the manifestos and visions of presidential candidates.

He explained that the Green Assembly; Nigeria Youths Organisation, NYO, among other youth organizations would endorse only a presidential candidate who has answers to issues bothering Nigeria’s education sector; employment; security; agriculture among others.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition in Abuja, the President of Green Assembly Initiative, GAI, Comrade Duke Alamboye, disclosed that the coalition would advance the structuring of a committee charged with the responsibility of interrogating the intentions of all presidential candidates.

He said: “We are exerting our energies to galvanize other reputable youth organizations across the country to deepen social and political participation to ensure we get it right and prove that we are the drivers of change.

“Monetary inducements would no longer determine the outcome of elections but candidates across board that have well articulated capacity development initiatives and projects for young Nigerians.

“We’ll leverage on the passion and undeniable youth revolution to engage and converse with youths across the country to marry the myriads of challenges Nigerians are facing and critically assess the manifestos and visions of candidates as it is capable of delivering sustainable prosperity and security of lives and properties.

“The Green Assembly would upon conclusion of this press conference set up a committee to visit and interrogate intentions of Presidential candidates towards the youth constituency, probing plans for the Education sector, employment, security, agriculture, healthcare among other important sectors.

“After considerations and deliberations, on the 8th of August 2022 as we celebrate the international youth day we’ll together endorse a candidate who we’ll collectively support and ensure that person emerges President of Nigeria.”

Alamboye further commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other political parties for the peaceful and successful conduct of their conventions.

He, however, called on “other reputable organizations to partner on this noble project that would guarantee that the next administration ushers in a breath of fresh air, as coming together and having one voice has never been more important.”

