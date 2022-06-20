By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, has expressed worry over the problems being encountered by the large number of people wanting to obtain the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, urging the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu to intervene in the matter immediately.

Anambra State chairman of CLO, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme, who spoke in Onitsha observed that the problem seemed to be more pronounced in the South East, particularly in Anambra State.

Ezekwueme observed that it would amount to denial of one’s right not to issue the PVC to those who are qualified to have it.

He said: “In the course of monitoring the exercise at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, All Saints Cathedral and other centres of the state, there were no INEC officials and registration materials at the sites early enough to attend to the crowd.

“In view of this, some prospective registrants have been finding it hard to get registered even where some of them had spent close to three days trying to do so.

“This development is discouraging law abiding citizens who are willing to obtain their PVCs to enable them exercise their civic duties.

“Unfortunately some of these patriotic citizens after wasting hours and days without success went home angrily. This has prevented many from the exercise.

“While I commend the political awareness of Nigerians to participate in the electoral processes, there is need for INEC to expedite action and do the needful by deploying more staff, provide adequate registration materials and see to the security of the people during the exercise”.

According to Ezekwueme, it would appear that the electoral umpire was not adequately prepared to handle the upsurge, urging the Commission to ensure that every adult got registered for the 2023 elections.

Ezekwueme suggested that it would be of great relevance for the heads of the electoral umpire to pay impromptu visits to various registrations centres and INEC local government offices for on -the- spot assessment of the problems and difficulties of the registrants, registration centres and the officials.

He, however, commended INEC for creating additional registration centres, arguing that more should be created in order to ameliorate the problems encountered by the registrants.

He also appealed to the INEC chairman to probe alleged intimidation and molestation of voters in some states, stating that such acts posed a great threat to democracy and democratic evolution.

Ezekwueme urged all citizens to obtain and use their PVC as it is the only legitimate weapon to “elect credible leaders and vote out corrupt and selfish leaders in 2023.”

“Let us patriotically, assiduously and collectively enthrone good democratic culture and principles by doing things right, bearing the interest of the citizenry and the country at heart”, he said.