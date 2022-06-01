By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A pro – Osinbajo Youth group, Arewa Youth and Women for PYO 2023 has claimed that ” the I want to pick my successor ” phrase credited to President Mohammadu Buhari could be referring to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience to be President in 2023.

The phrase “I solicit your support in picking my successor” is certainly not the only content of President Buhari’s speech while he was addressing the progressive Governors, but it is surely the most repeated part of the speech,” the group said.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mohammed Lawal, Spokesperson of the

Coalition of Arewa Youth and Women for PYO 2023.

According to the youth group, ” it’s not a coincidence, but a divine voice guiding the president to stir in the right direction and hand over the mantle of leadership to the best man for the job.

“Although there are so many presidential aspirants, but only one of them is standing taller, higher, more competent, accepted, tested and trusted. A man who has been president in an acting capacity, a professor of Law, an investment Ceasar and an exceptional political breed of his rare kind, Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo SAN, (GCON).

“For record purpose, below are a few reasons why Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a favourite in line of aspirants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“His previous antecedents that says much about him, record-breaking performances that have earned him nothing other than an un-adulterated respect, love, reverence and admiration by the people.”

“Across Nigeria, from North to South, East to West you find Professor Yemi Osinbajo with the Muslims and Christians, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Igede, Idoma, Ibibio, Ekwere, Ishekiri and others for unity, peace and development to prevail in Nigeria.”

“He is a detribalized Nigerian, a man who is only defined by his humanity, philanthropy and respect for all irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation, indeed, a symbol of national unity. A leader with impeccable qualities of leadership, one of the best and rare politicians of our time.”

“This intelligent pillar of hope, vibrant, discipline leader and bulldozer of work has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience.”

“As a classroom teacher, he was the teachers’ teacher, full of knowledge and intellect, with easy methods of impacting into others, cherished and admired by both Staff and Students.”

“His days as the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Lagos state, are still yearned for, the memories linger in the mind of the common man in Lagos state and beyond, who enjoyed an uninterrupted judicial transformation that protected all and sundry, abolished bureaucracies that prevented the common man from accessing the judicial system. He made sure Lagos indigenes became more aware of their rights, got free counselling and other necessary assistance.”

“By far, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the most active, initiative, and intelligent Vice president Nigeria has ever produced. This is evident in the initiation and sustenance of the largest social investment programmes in Africa, which comprises of the N-Power Programme, currently employing 500,000 graduates; the GEEP loans (Market Moni, FarmerMoni and Trader Moni), providing credit to over 3 million Nigerian traders, artisans and businessmen; the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, amongst others.”

“The Economic Sustainability Plan is also one of his initiatives that is creating rooms for millions of Nigerians to benefit from several packages like MSME Survival Fund, Youth Fund, Mass Housing Programmes, Farmers Fund, Teachers’ Welfare Scheme, and the likes.”

“About 250,000 jobs will be created of the Vice president’s initiative, the Solar Power Strategy, the Mass Housing Program that is targeting creation of over 1,500, 000 jobs is also credited to the Vice President.”

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo has also used his office as the Vice President to add to the economic strength of Nigeria by inviting foreign investors who saw and believed in the potentials of Nigeria to come and invest.”

“These and many other initiatives of his has helped in stablising and boosting the economy, contributing greatly to reduction of poverty and creation of more jobs for our teeming youths.”

“Also, as the Vice President, he has always been key to the success of this regime, and that of Nigeria and due to his wealth of experience, strategy and political mastery, President Muhammadu Buhari left him in charge as the acting President of Nigeria when he travelled in 2017 & 2018. A task he carried out so well, diligently and efficiently enough to assure Nigerians that the President left the country in good hands”.

“As acting President, he sacked the then DSS DG Mal. Lawal Daura. Sacked all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. Completely overhauling SARS, relocation of service chiefs to Borno State and signing of the Executive order of Ease of Doing Business are some of his achievements as acting president within the shortest possible time.”

“With such unbeatable track records of this distinguished Pan – Nigerian of our time, a symbol of national unity, a true federalist, full of integrity, active and smart, whose foresight is really worthy of saluting and emulating, we are left with no option but share this with Nigerians as the reasons why Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN (GCON), should be the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Vanguard News Nigeria