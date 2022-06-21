By Etop Ekanem

A young business tycoon, Mr. Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, has given his support to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, adding that Obi is a business man of high repute and would make policies that will boost local and foreign investments for the nation’s economy to boom, adding that Obi’s personal track record can take away Nigeria from its present state of hardship with high spate of insecurity.

In a statement, Onukwubiri, the CEO of Travels and Tours Limited (TMT) said, “Obi is the only person that will take Nigeria out of this quagmire. He has displayed high sense of responsibility, following his track record as former Governor of Anambra State who used the vailable scare rescources to turn the state around during his reign.

” We need somebody who is investment friendly. We need a President who can spend time to listen radio, watch television and read newspapers, rather being told by media handlers on latest development of his country and international scenes. We need somebody who could spend time to read government memos and petitions by aggrieved citizens against his kitchen cainet ministers of misdemeneours. We not need a president who will rule by proxies because of age fatigue.” He said.

He also berated the level of insecurity pervading the nation, adding that the rate is unbearable. He charged Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi who who has the interest of the nation at heart. He condemned the killings of Christians at Owo in Ondo state by terrorists.

Onukwubiri however, appealed to President Muhammady Buhari to look into the linkering ASUU strike by resolving it to allow the universities resume for students to continue their academic activities.