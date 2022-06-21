By Peter Duru

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro has restated that the people of District, also known as Zone C, would not ditch the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, despite their failed attempt to have the governorship position ceded to the zone.



Recall that the people of the district, dominated by the Idomas had before the political party primaries canvassed through the Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, the ceding of the governorship position to that part of the state.



The advocacy was unsuccessful as none of the major political parties threw up a governorship candidate from the Idoma speaking area of the state.



Addressing a gathering of PDP faithful in Gboko, Senator Moro noted that the people of the zone would abide strictly by the decision of the party and also continue to support and vote the party while they continue with the advocacy.



Senator Moro said: “We are all bound by the decision of our party the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to nominate Titus Uba as our candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election.



“I am saying this unequivocally because I come from the Benue South Senatorial District, or zone C and I had advocated that a zone C candidate should come as a governor in 2023.



“But I am a party man and I believe that when the party speaks all party members must oblige and obey. And so I stand here to say to you that if any person comes to tell you that because a zone C person was not nominated as the candidate of PDP, therefore, zone C PDP members would not support and vote for a candidate from zone A, that is not true, because we will.”