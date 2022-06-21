.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHAIRMAN of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Juan Governor has expressed optimism that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa would provide excellent leadership for Nigerians.

Governor in a statement on the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential Candidate made available to newsmen, said: “We the good people of Ndokwa East Local Government Area are sincerely proud of you.

“We wish to further express our profound joy on your deserved elevation, as the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 General Election.

“We are excited and confident that your emergence will come with greater development for our people , especially as you are guided by compassion for innovation, learning and inclusive participatory attributes to all concerned.

“We are, therefore, not surprised at this promotion. You have worked so hard for it and deserve the recognition you are getting now. This is just the beginning of so many glorious days ahead.

“Our Governor, Dr IfeanyiOkowa, you deserve every bit of the accolades you are e getting now, as no other party member works harder than you do for our common good. We are sincerely proud of you. You have paid your dues, you have done all that are needed to be done positively.

“On that score, the entire people of Ndokwa East Local Government Area are confident that you will provide excellent leadership through PDP, one of the greatest party in Africa, to all expectant citizens.

“We are particularly pleased to note the synergy that is already on between you and the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”.