By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, assured that the Atiku/Okowa 2023 ticket would bring about positive changes in the country, assuring that the Atiku Abubakar’s administration will restructure Nigeria when elected.

Okowa at the Cenotaph in Asaba, where he was received by Deltans upon his return from Abuja after his nomination as Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections, said the Atiku/Okowa ticket would bring a breath of fresh air, a renewed hope and victory for the people of Nigeria.

The governor, who arrived the venue with his wife amidst cheers from crowd of supporters, said Abubakar had spoken consistently about the need to restructure Nigeria since 1986, adding that Abubakar’s plan to restructure the country will make Nigeria a better nation.

He said: “The ticket of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa is a ticket of grace, hope and victory and will rescue and rebuild Nigeria. I thank all of you for your support; what you have done for me is what is lifting me up today to greater heights. I thank God and Atiku Abubakar, who found me fit and worthy to be his running mate.

“I want to appreciate our National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and all the organs of the party for accepting my nomination as Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP.

“In the last seven years all has not been well with our nation and when a challenge comes such as this as I tell people, what we need to do is to pray to be resilient and hopeful and the hope has come.

“Many may not immediately appreciate it but God has endorsed it and by the special grace of God, the process of rebuilding and recreation of hope for our Nigerian youths, students and for our women will start on the first day May 29, 2023.

“It is not going to be by our might, it is coming from the Lord God and God is going to use the youths, women, elders and opinion leaders of this country to cause this change to come.

“The change that is coming is a positive change and it will be very constructive and bring meaningful life to our people.

“I urge Nigerian youths to rise up to the challenge ahead. I sympathise with Nigerian youths because what is going on nationally is not the Nigerian nation that we thought of but there is a chance to recreate and to rebuild our nation and therefore our youths must be committed and they must not be carried away by the euphoria of the moment.

“Our youths must think deep that if we want to take away the APC government, the only ticket that can truly take away the APC come February 2023 is the PDP.”