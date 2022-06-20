.

…says Okowa didn’t betray anybody to become VP candidate

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Monday, said the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential ticket is for recovery aimed at bringing Nigeria back to winning ways, uniting the country and giving jobs back to the youths.

Aniagwu who stated this at a news conference in Asaba, said the PDP flag-bearers for the 2023 general election were focused on recovering Nigeria from the deep mess created by the seven years of rudderless leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

While thanking the media for its contributions to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s emergence as Vice-Presidential candidate of the party, he said the party was devoted to building infrastructure which had suffered abysmally on account of the APC government not understanding what development was all about.

Aniagwu who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said; “the honour done to the governor is not for the governor alone but the entire Southern Nigeria and the rest of the country.

“The Atiku-Okowa is a ticket that is going to restore our country to become a much more secured country and to restore the economy of the nation.

“They both understand economic issues and the need to bring in many persons on board irrespective of their political persuasions.

“The Atiku-Okowa ticket is already moving because while they are busy looking for a place holder, the PDP already have its candidate.

“INEC gave the timetable at the same time, while others are still searching for running mates, the PDP has shown that they are ready because they understand the issues”.

On accusations from some quarters that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa betrayed his people, Aniagwu said: Betrayal of who? The PDP as a political party met at the NEC level and resolved that given the circumstances of the party in opposition that they were going to leave the ticket of the presidency open to everybody to contest.

“Nobody kicked against that as both Northerners and Southerners contested but somebody won in this case Former Vice-President, Alhaji Abubakar won fair and square creditably.

“Delegates of the party chose him from across the country and by the provisions of our laws once you win and you become a presidential candidate, your candidacy cannot be validated until you nominate a running mate for that ticket to be complete.”

Speaking further, he said; “leaders of the party and the flag-bearer examined a whole number of persons in the southern part of the country and found our governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa very well qualified to be able to bring a whole lot of value to that ticket.

“He is bringing on board values in terms of the developmental initiatives, values in terms of his presidential disposition and his appreciation of the many challenges that confronts us as a country.

“The Vice-Presidential ticket is not a position of contest, Okowa didn’t buy form to contest for Vice President”.