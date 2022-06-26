Rues deplorable state of Akure-Ado Road

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over the weekend declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have failed the nation.

Kwankwaso called on the citizens of the country to reject the candidates of the two parties in the next year’s election.

The former governor noted that the two major political parties have exhausted their goodwill among Nigerians over their ineptitude and failure to manage the country’s resources and provide succour for Nigerians across all sectors.

He added that all indices of socio-economic development are daily rising on the negative side.

Kwankwaso, who said this over the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital during a consultation visit, expressed worry over the plights of commuters plying the deplorable Akure-Ado road, knocking the APC-led federal and state governments for abandoning the people to suffer on the road.

While calling on the people to have trust in the NNPP to transform the country and place it on the right path to progress, Kwankwaso explained that the party had been experiencing a surge in membership in the last few months since he joined the platform.

According to him, the rising cases of insecurity across the country and excruciating economic policies, which he said has resulted in poverty, unemployment and inflation, were enough reasons for the people to reject the ruling party.

“The way we are going is a one-way journey to disaster in the country,” he added.

Kwankwaso, who represented Kano Central in the Eighth National Assembly, said: “This our party was registered about twenty one years ago, but in the last four months when I joined the party, so many people have joined us and that is why we have structures everywhere across the country.

“Not only that, so many people have even registered including in Ekiti state.

“We have seen the performance of the APC and PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again.

“These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer.

“Look at the road from Akure to Ado-Ekiti, it is in a very terrible and deplorable state.

“You go around any of these cities, Abuja and other areas, you hardly see anything happening, poverty is at the highest level in this country, insecurity also ais t its peak and we can’t continue like that, because the way we are going now is one-way to disaster in the country.

“So, the only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and sell the ideas of NNPP, which is a progressive party and vote for the party come 2023.”

On the speculations relating to alliance with the PDP ahead of the 2023 election, the former Kano state governor denied the insinuations.

He said the party has no clear-cut agenda for the nation and that he would never returned to his past.

“Don’t forget we have candidates across board now in NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections, so you will expect me to leave and join others in the PDP?

“It is not going to happen. I was a foundation member of the two major parties and they have nothing to offer again, that is why I left them and I can’t go back,” he said.