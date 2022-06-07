*drums support for Akpabio’s emergence as standard bearer

By Luminous Jannamike

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has hailed the firm resolve of the Northern governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to ensure the party a standard-bearer of Southern extraction in next year’s presidential election, describing it as unprecedented in the country’s history.

The Council gave the commendation during its emergency meeting with 54 youth groups in Abuja on Tuesday.

President of NYCN, Comrade Solomon Adodo, called on delegates of the APC to throw their weight behind a trusted presidential aspirant, saying that only a leader of noble antecedents and standing is needed at this critical stage of the country.

He said, “The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and 54 other affiliated youth groups appreciate the Progressive Governors Forum for throwing their support for a President of Southern extraction.

“In the same vein, we call on the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vote and support only a trusted leader with a legacy of sterling performance.”

He said after an intense debate among the 54 affiliate youth groups during the emergency meeting, the Council settled for Senator Godswill Akpabio as its preferred APC presidential aspirant.

Adodo explained, “The decision to throw our hats in the ring in support of Senator Akpabio is because of the overwhelming support and individual youth group endorsements he has across the country.

“The youth believe that at this critical stage of the country, only a leader of the antecedents and standing of Distinguished Senator Akpabio should be trusted to lead the country.”

According to him, Akpabio is not only a sure guarantee to easy victory at the 2023 polls, but more importantly a leader of uncommon transformation as demonstrated in Akwa-Ibom State under his watch as two-term governor.

“We, therefore, present him to our dear delegates and leaders of the APC vote, support and adopt as the candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential election,” he said.