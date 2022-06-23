By Biodun Busari

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Sen Abdullahi Adamu has appealed to the lawmakers in his party to stop defecting to other political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Adamu, who was worried with the tsunami defection likely to hit his party, begged the Senators to halt any plan of decamping to other parties, adding that APC has better plans for them.

The APC helmsman said this in a meeting he led the National Working Committee, NWC, members to have with APC Senate Caucus in Hearing Room 1, Senate wing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Vanguard reported early this week that the party has lost Senator Dauda Jika from Bauchi Central to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Also, an APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode warned that no fewer than 22 APC Senators planning to defect to the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking on the looming defection, Adamu noted that it was the season of defections and that there was nothing he or the party could do to stop those eager to leave the party from taking the exit door.

Adamu said, “It is an unfortunate development but this is a season for all manner of behaviours in the political space in the world and Nigeria is not an exception.

”In every election year, this kind of sub-step gives cause for people, stakeholders to sneeze. Nigeria is not an exception and the APC is not an exception, so Idon’t give a damn about what is happening in other parties, I care about what is happening in our party.

”You and I know that it is not just APC that this thing is happening. Because we are the ruling party, yes our problems are more prominent in the public glare.

“No responsible leader would not worry losing one member, let alone two, three. At the moment, we are faced with the stack reality of their problems, but we are committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee to face the problems squarely to see if the problems are solvable. We will solve them by the grace of God.”