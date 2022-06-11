.

.…as Splendour Eze emerges LP guber candidate in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Governorship candidate of Labour Party, LP, Ebonyi State, in the 2023 general election, Mr. Splendour Eze, yesterday stated that any person that will not vote Dr. Peter Obi in next year’s election was not a genuine Igbo man.

Eze, who emerged as the Governorship candidate of Labour Party, LP, Ebonyi State, on Thursday evening after the Party’s primary election, that took place along Old Enugu road, opposite Grand Arena, Abakaliki, noted that it was time for Ndigbo to rally round Dr. Obi for the realisation of a Presidency of Igbo extraction.

The primary election which was conducted on a consensus bases, saw to the emergence of various candidates for the three Senatorial seats, six House of Representatives seats and 24 house of Assembly seats of the State.

Delivering his acceptance speech, the Ebonyi State Governorship candidate of LP explained that the emergence of Dr. Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Party was a divine arrangement that benefit the nation as a whole.

“Labour Party is an Igbo political party. Any Igbo man that votes another party is not a genuine Igbo man. We are sick and tired of manipulation and marginalization in all front.

“LP will win both Presidential, Governorship, the three Senatorial seats, 24 House of Assembly elections. We are not leaving any stone unturned. We are tired of wrappers and other items given to us during electioneering campaigns.

“It’s a divine arrangement for Peter Obi to be the presidential candidate of LP. He wants the country to move from consumption to production country. In China, virtually everywhere you go, production is taking place.

“Our leaders have failed us. We don’t believe in turn by turn system of governance, but in capacity and competence. With the introduction of electronic voting system, victory is guaranteed in 2023 general election. We should get our PVCs. We are not joking. With Peter Obi, there’s a better Nigeria. Victory is ours.

“By Next week, we are launching brand new buses for the party. With Peter Obi, we have won election. I am bringing Peter Obi to Ebonyi State to see us. The failures of leaders in APC is a credit to LP. Over 40 NGOs are ready to deliver Peter Obi in the next election.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Hon. Inya Pius who declared the results of the primary election, assured members and stakeholders of the Party that LP was going to takeover Aso Rock in 2023.

He admonished the candidates of the Party to take their election seriously as LP was strategically positioned to win the 2023 general election in Ebonyi State without any stress.