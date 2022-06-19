.

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

All the 20 elected National Assembly candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections have been presented with their certificate of returns.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Yola Friday, the State Chairman of the party, Barrister Shehu Tahir told the candidates to go back to their Constituencies and reconcile with their co-aspirants in the primaries.

He said the move is necessary owing to the fact that the bigger and stiffer hurdles lies ahead in the general elections.

Tahir told the candidates that unless they reconcile with their opponents in the primary election, the unity of purpose needed to win the election might be jeopardized.

The State PDP Chairman told the candidates that more task lies ahead of them moreso that the State has produced the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

Shehu Tahir described Atiku Abubakar as the best of all presidential candidates and was optimistic that he will win the election.