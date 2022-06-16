Nollywood actor, Bishop Ukoh popularly known as Okon Lagos

Popular Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop, known as Okon Lagos has disclosed how he will sell his vote to politicians during the 2023 general elections.

The actor said he will sell his vote at a considerate price since Nigerian politicians visit the electorate just once every four years.

He said, “You see all these don’t sell your vote, don’t sell your vote e nor concern me because I have my PVC and I will sell my vote, I will sell my vote at a very considerate price.

”Because you know most of all these politicians that come to buy votes only appear once in your life every four years, buy your votes in the polling units and disappear and appear after another four years,” he said.

