By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As political activities ahead of the 2023 general elections heighten, eligible voters have besieged Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, centres in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to register and collect their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

This rush may not be unconnected to the massive sensitization by celebrities, clergymen, philanthropists, civil society organization, CSOs, Media, politicians among others who have urged Nigerians to go the extra mile in getting their PVCs.

Vanguard’s correspondent who visited a number of INEC offices in Abuja, observed high turnouts of eligible voters in AMAC Local Government, and Gwagwalada LGA, came before 1:00am to ensure that they get their PVCs.

A mother of two in Karu AMAC LGA, Salisu Amina, who spoke to our correspondent said “The situation of the country is terrible. Nigerians are suffering and we have been suffering since APC came into power. In fact, when they came in, a lot of things that were easy for Nigerians became very tough.

“As a mother, I feel this pain. Even putting food on the table for my children to eat is very difficult. Because of this terrible situation and the insecurity challenges that have become worse than before, I swore one morning that I will undergo whatever stress it will take me to get my PVC and vote out this government.”

A Jikwoyi resident, Chigozie Ebube, said: “I came all the way from Jikwoyi to this place and I have been here for two nights now. From my actions, you should see that I am tired.

“I am the first child of my family and of course you understand the responsibility that comes with it. It is a very huge responsibility. Because of the responsibilities I discovered that life is worse in Nigeria. This government added to my sorrow.

“The cost of living has become unbearable. Insecurity is now a song we sing on a daily basis. I cannot even properly take care of myself and contribute to the welfare of my family.”

Cynthia Igwe, a trader in Gwagwalada LGA, said: “To be honest, I have not been exercising my voting rights for more than 10 years now, but after going through seven years with Buhari, I don’t think it will be wise for me to be a part of a government that I did not choose in 2023.”

On his part, Ebuka Jeremiah, a tailor, said “it is better for me to undergo the stress of getting a PVC than spending another long year with this administration.

“In fact, God knows how life has been since Buhari emerged as president of Nigeria. That man came with a negative atmosphere and Nigerians are really willing to take not just him but the APC administration out.”