By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Leaders and elders from Abraka in Ethiope East LGAs of Delta State have canvassed support for the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking under the aegis of Concerned Abraka People in Politics (CAPP), the group said Okowa was a loyal party man and possessed the right quality and experience for the political office.

In a statement co-signed by the leaders of CAPP; Dr. Kings Okpako, Professor Andrew Ekakitie, Hon. Anthony Ajaino and Hon. Anthony 0. Edafiogho, the organisation also slammed a former member of the State Assembly representing Ethiope East, Evance Ochuko lvwurie, for allegedly seeking to block the governor’s chances of emergence as the presidential running mate of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Okowa is eminently qualified to hold the position of the Vice president of the Federal republic of Nigeria if our great Party, the PDP so deemed it fit. Therefore we are solidly behind the governor in his quest.

“Governor Okowa has been nice to Abraka Community and its people since he became governor of Delta State.

We, hereby, admonish our fellow kinsmen (Ivwurie) to desist from any manner of calumnious campaign.

“We wholeheartedly condemn his reckless vituperation. The actions are entirely his own and not a representation of the mood o the community.”