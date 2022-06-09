By David Royal

Philanthropist and Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has called on Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) ready ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Uchemba who shared a post on his verified Instagram page stated that he will rather stand in the queue, and wait for 8 hours than sit back and wait for another 8 years of misery.

According to him, the process might not be easy but remember how important your vote will be.

He wrote “I’ll rather wait eight hours for my PVC to be ready than another eight years of misery.

“The process might not be easy but remember how important your vote will be. 8hrs wait is better than 8years of pain.”

Vanguard News Nigeria