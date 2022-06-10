By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

AHEAD of today’s deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for political parties to conclude their primaries, 16 of the 18 registered political parties have produced their presidential candidates.

At press time, two parties, the African Democratic Party, ADP; and Action Peoples Party, APP, were yet to produce their candidates

Parties that have produced their standard bearers include the ruling All progressives Congress, APC; main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Labour Party, LP; and the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.

Presidential Candidates

*Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

*Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress, APC

*Peter Obi, Labour Party, LP

*Yusuf Mamman Dantalle Allied People’s Movement, APM

*Musa Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP

*Chekwas Okorie, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA

*Kola Abiola, Peoples Redemption Party, PRP

*Omoyele Sowore, African Action Congress, AAC

*Adewole Adebayo Social Democratic Party, SDP

*Dumebi Kachikwu, African Democratic Congress, ADC

*Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike, National Rescue Movement, NRM

*Dan Nwanyanwu, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP

*Christopher Imumolen, Accord

*Hamza Al-Mustapha, Action Alliance, AA

* Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Young Progressive Party, YPP

* Sunday Adenuga, Boot Party, BP