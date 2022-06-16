.

…Accuse PDP, APC of looting Nigeria dry

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, Presidential Candidate for the 2023 polls, Dr Adewole Adebayo, yesterday, told Ekiti people that it will be a great loss to the state, if the party’s governorship candidate in the Saturday’s election, Mr Segun Oni, loses.

Adebayo and other top leaders of the party, including its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Garba, said this in Ado Ekiti, during the SDP mega rally to mobilise support for Oni.

He described Oni as representing a revolution that will change the economic and social facets of the state if reelected .

The Presidential candidate stated that Oni had proved his mettle as a truthful, honest and competent governor during his reign, saying the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party have debased Ekiti through massive looting and should be rejected on Saturday.

He said since Oni’s government was abruptly terminated in 2010, governments that came after him have not been able to march Oni’s achievements, describing the SDP candidate as different and enigmatic in the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Adebayo said: “We must change this All Progressives Congress by voting them out in 2022 and 2023 general elections. They have nothing to offer. They are bundle of liars and looters. Nigeria has failed under them.

“By next year, we must have a rethink in this country. With Oni as a governor, pension and salary will be paid as and when due. Oni is a man of character, competence and honesty.

“Don’t vote for you to cook soup, but vote and become prosperous. In 1993 when MKO Abiola was campaigning for President, where the Old Ondo State stood was where the whole country stood. The SDP had made history as the first party to win a free, fair and credible.

“If you vote for Oni, he will beautify Ekiti and take Ekiti to the centre of development. Your PVC is your power, use it to get rid of APC and PDP. Your money is not in the Central Bank of Nigeria, but in the pockets of both the APC and PDP. But they have stolen everything . Though, they have not stolen your power to send them packing.”

Also speaking, a former Minister of Youths, Solomon Dalung, said the Ekiti will pioneer the reclamation of Nigeria from.thoae he described as locusts and pillagers.

Dealing said: “APC is very desperate about this election, but their desperation will go us victory. Let us be vigilant , being vigilant means you won’t allow them to steal our votes. Mobilise en masse and stamp out bad government from Ekiti.”

On his part, the National Chairman of SDP, Alhaji Shehu Garba, said it would be a great loss for Ekiti not to vote for Oni in the coming election.

Garba said: “He is humble and ultimately very competent. Is a man of peace, unity and love. He had served you and you know him to be truthful and honest. I am assuring you that you won’t regret if you decide to reelect him.”

I’ll banish poverty–Oni

Addressing the crowd, Oni promised to banish poverty by paying workers’ pension, gratuity, deductions, saying his presence in the race has become a threat to APC.

The former governor added that the APC was so enranged to the point of spewing lies around that he had withdrawn from the race and by preventing many of their leaders from.entering Ekiti to campaign for him.

His words: “You all know that I have the capacity to banish poverty, unemployment, kidnapping by deploying relevant technology and expertise to fight crime and economic deprivation.”

SDP bigwigs at the occasion include : former Minister of Youth and Sport, Mr Solomon Dalung, former Minister Olu Agunloye, former Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo, former Nigerian Ambassador to Canada, Dare Bejide, Adamawa SDP governorship candidate, Dr Umar Ardo, among others.