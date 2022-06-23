Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Hoodlums on Thursday, reportedly disrupted collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in Ilesa West Local Government Area of Osun state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who reportedly came in large vandalised materials used in distributing the PVCs and dispersed residents on the queue.

According to eye witnesses, the hoodlums move around different wards in the local government disrupting the exercise.

Confirming the incident, The Osun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps II, Atanda Olabisi said the hoodlums ransacked some wards in Ilesa West which included Ward 1, 3 and 7.

“The hoodlums didn’t not let people obtain Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). No arrest yet but we are on hunt for the hoodlums.

“There are no recorded yet on the incident. The Police and the Civil Defence Corps are in in a meeting with INEC to know how to curb repeat of the incident.

“I am not aware there was an attack on the PDP Secretariat in Ilesa West Local Government, they only told me the PVC, ” she said.