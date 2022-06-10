By Prince Okafor

No fewer than three airline have been listed as major carriers to airlift pilgrims from Nigeria by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

This came as the agency assured pilgrims and the general public of her readiness to seamlessly conduct the 2022 hajj operations.

Vanguard gathered that the airlines includes, FlyNas Airline, Azman Airline and Max Air.

Speaking during an inspection tour at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, FAAN, Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu , stated that the 2022 hajj operations will kick off at Maiduguri on the 9th June, with 3 major carriers viz; FlyNas Airline, Azman Airline and Max Air already licensed to airlift pilgrims at Lagos and Abuja airports from Friday, June 10, 2022.

He said: “Pilgrims should get to the airport early to avoid missing their flights

“Every requirement aimed at ensuring the safety, security and comfortability of pilgrims have been met already.

“We are confidence that the hajj operations will be successful, as he wished all pilgrims a successful pilgrimage.

“FAAN remain committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.”