By Ishola Balogun

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has called on the State’s 2022 Hajj intending pilgrims to pray for Nigeria while performing the spiritual exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Hamzat made the plea Sunday during a One-day seminar organized by the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for its intending pilgrims at the Blue Roof, Lagos Television, Agidingbi road, Ikeja.

The deputy Governor noted that the challenges facing the nation are enormous but with concerted efforts and prayers, the problems shall be surmounted. He also urged them to pray for peace and tranquility of Lagos State.

He urged them to pray for a violence-free election during the forthcoming 2023 general elections as well as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to become the next President of Nigeria after the tenure of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, saying Nigerians will enjoy good governance and dividends of democracy under Asiwaju’s leadership.

Earlier in his address, the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi congratulated and rejoice with the intending pilgrims for being counted amongst those that would perform the exercise through the State, adding that many who could afford the increment in Hajj fare were not accommodated due to insufficient slots.

Elegushi also used the occasion to inform the intending pilgrims that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has graciously approved 800 US Dollars out of the Hajj fare as their Basic Travel Allowance (BTA). He also announced that the first flight comprising of 462 intending pilgrims would depart from Nigeria to Madinah on Tuesday June 14, 2022. He appealed to those on board to be adequately prepared for the trip.

He also emphasized that the State has put necessary arrangements in place for their comfort of while in the Holy land.

On behalf of the intending pilgrims, Elegushi appreciated Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their unflinching support.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Whenu Sewedo Oluseyi, welcomed the guests and the intending pilgrims to the occasion while two erudite Islamic scholars, Imam Hakeem Lawal and Sheikh Uthman Sannu Shehu delivered lectures on the topics; ‘Achieving an acceptable Hajj’ and ‘Expectations from Al-hujjaj after the exercise’, respectively.

Special prayer was offered for the intending pilgrims by His Eminence, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State.