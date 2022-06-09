•As Max Air begins airlift of 16,000 intending pilgrims

Max Airline yesterday began the transportation of intending pilgrims for the Hajj in Saudi Arabia with Pilgrims from Borno State. According to company’s media consultant, Ibrahim Dahiru, the inaugural flight was scheduled for Thursday from the Maiduguri International Airport.

Dahiru said that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had allocated a total of 16,000 pilgrims from the 13 states to be transported by the company for the pilgrimage.

The states are, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Kogi, Niger, Benue, Jigawa, Plateau, Borno, Nasarawa, Kwara and Taraba.

Dahiru said that the company would use two Boeing 747 – 400 for the 2022 Hajj exercise. Max Air has been involved in the transportation of pilgrims from Nigeria and some African countries to Saudi Arabia since 2007.