Ahead of Saturday’s Gubernatorial election, candidates of 11 political parties on Wednesday signed a peace accord, committing to a free, fair and credible election, devoid of violence.

The peace accord, which was facilitated by the National Peace Committee , a non governmental organization, under the leadership of former head of state, General Abdusalam Abubakar, held in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, attracted critical stakeholders from the state.

The NPC Chairman, General Abdulsalam appealed to the people of Ekiti State to live up to ideals of integrity and honour which the state is known for to have a free, fair and credible election on Saturday.

Abdulsalam, represented by Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah advised INEC on the need to ensure rancor free poll, also admonished the citizens to conduct themselves orderly.

At the ceremony, 11 Governorship candidates out of the 16 contending for governorship seat, signed the peace accord, while the other 5 candidates stayed away from the event

Those present include APC, SDP, ADC, ADP, NNPP, APP, NRM, PRP, ZLP, APGA, while PDP, YPP and three others did not attend.

Abdsalam called on residents in the state to take advantage of the off season election provided to vote to install leaders of their choice.

In his words, “We are now witnessing a joyful surge of excitement across the country over the issue of voter registration. Nigerians are now using various platforms from faith based association, civil society groups, ethnic and community platforms to assist other federal and state government agencies to encourage voter registration among our people”

“Since the 2015 elections, when the NPC came into being, we at the NPC have over the years have gradually been woven into the beautiful fabric of the good work of the INEC”

“The collaboration has given birth to the various successful amendments to the electoral law which has also helped to strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in their electoral processes”

The NPC appealed to the people to come out and vote and stay alive.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the intervention of NPC has contributed in no small measure for peace in the country.

Prof. Yakubu, said no credible election can be achieved in a violent election, saying INEC would give a transparent and credible election, noting that the votes of Ekiti people will count.

In his remarks, the chairman, Ekiti State Council of traditional rulers, Oba Ayodele Adejuwon, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, said Obas in the state would not tolerate any bloodshed during the poll, calling on Ekiti people to vote without violence.