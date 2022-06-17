Encourages others to take up challenge

As awardees pledge more dedication to service

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Thursday, honoured 38 staff with ‘Awards for Excellence’ in various departments of the Ministry.

The Abubakar who recalled his days as a civil servant in Kaduna State Civil Service before he resigned as a deputy said he knows what to be dedicated to service and also when he was a student in the university in the United States of America, USA, he was recognized and awarded for always keeping his floor shining and neat.

He said the awardees deserved to be recognized and honoured for their selflessness in their attitude towards the job given to them.

Read Also:

Experts harp on leveraging technology to drive agric in Nigeria

Agric Minister expresses hope over 3 steering cttees to tackle high food prices, others

Unemployment: Cooperative society to revolutionize agriculture in 36 states, FCT

The Minister handed over certificates of the awards to Mrs Rufus Aina, a Grade Level 06 officer working in the Department of Human Resources, Office of the Permanent Secretary; South West Zonal Director of the Ministry, Omolara Folashade Abimbola-Oguntoyi; and Ojo Michael of the Department of Human Resources.

The award ceremony is part of marking the 2022 Civil Service Week which comes up in June annually.

It is to recognize and celebrate deserving officers who have distinguished themselves in contributing immensely to the realization of the Ministry’s mandate through dedication, hard work, productivity, innovation, efficiency in service delivery, regular attendance to work and commitment to duty.

He said: “The role of the civil service is described as the engine of society. This is what makes the society run because you can have any kind of government you must have the civil service in order for society to grow, develop, and have goods and services delivered to the people.

“This award show as usual encourage others who strive to do better and perform to do their function.

“Unfortunately, you hear that it is government and you not take care of it. That is wrong, everything that belongs to the government belongs to the people, and the civil servants are working for the people.

“So we must make sure we support and motivate the civil servants including doing additional things that would give them impetus to do better.”

However, speaking on the criteria used for selecting the best and deserving civil servants for the award the Minister said, “The ones that worked closely with the civil servant the Permanent Secretary, then the directors and down keep track mechanisms including the Department of Human Resources keep track.

“And there are criteria they use to track what civil servants are doing, whether you are coming to work on time, dedicated to your job, pay attention to details, going the extra mile, and others.

“⁶So all these are criteria they can use to assess somebody and say he or she needs to be awarded so others will see and do the same thing.

He added that the awards will bring about patriotism in his Ministry, and will encourage others to do same.

The Minister carried the assignment of handing over the Award for Excellence

In an earlier remark, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, pointed that award deserving staff of the Ministry distinguished themselves in what they were doing.

“This event is organised to celebrate and honour our deserving officers who have distinguished themselves in contributing immensely to the realization of the mandate of the Ministry through dedication, , hard work, productivity, innovation, efficiency in service delivery, regular attendance to work and commitment to duty”, Umakhihe said.

Meanwhile, some of the awardees expressed joy and pledged more dedication to their job and commended the Minister and other principal officers who recognized and gave them the award.

The South West Zonal Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Omolara Folashade Abimbola-Oguntoyi, said, “This award means to me as the height of the feat you can never achieve and it is as if I am still dreaming.

“The bottom-line is in life, you do things and you will not even know that people are noticing. I can just say it is God that rewards hard work.

” And I am must grateful to people that have noticed what I am doing even when I am thinking nobody was seeing people were seeing and putting something down on my behalf.

“My message is anywhere you find yourself be diligent with whatever you are doing, put in your best and leave the rest to God. Do not look at what people would say, whatever you are good at be the best and leave the rest to God. The final word is that in any space you are try to impact people’s lives.”

Also, another awardee, Ojo Michael of the the Department of Human Resources Management, said, “I never expected anything like this award at all, it is a surprise but I really appreciate it.

“The job I am doing I really love it because it makes me deal with all the staff in the Ministry who are about 4,000.

“I want to improve as I have received this award today. I will work harder than this.

” And to my fellow staff in the civil service, wherever you are try to put in your best, and whatever you are doing don’t let money come first. In every relationship good character might cost nothing but it purchases everything and this is the reward today.”

Vanguard News Nigeria